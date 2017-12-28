Jets' Forte playing on 1 good leg but plans to continue

Lakana Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Forte says he has been playing on one leg since the team's bye week last month but has no intentions of calling it a career. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) New York Jets running back Matt Forte says he has been playing on one good leg since the team’s bye week last month but has no intentions of calling it a career.

The 32-year-old Forte said Thursday that his surgically repaired right knee has experienced swelling during the last several weeks. He has not practiced this week, and his status for the season finale at New England is uncertain.

Forte hasn’t participated in team drills the last few weeks but has still played in games. He had eight carries for 19 yards and a 7-yard catch in the 14-7 loss to the Chargers last week.

Forte has a year remaining on his contract, but it’s uncertain if he’ll be brought back by New York. He says he likes what the Jets are building and would like to remain with the team.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s