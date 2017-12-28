Jets' Forte playing on 1 good leg but plans to continue

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) New York Jets running back Matt Forte says he has been playing on one good leg since the team’s bye week last month but has no intentions of calling it a career.

The 32-year-old Forte said Thursday that his surgically repaired right knee has experienced swelling during the last several weeks. He has not practiced this week, and his status for the season finale at New England is uncertain.

Forte hasn’t participated in team drills the last few weeks but has still played in games. He had eight carries for 19 yards and a 7-yard catch in the 14-7 loss to the Chargers last week.

Forte has a year remaining on his contract, but it’s uncertain if he’ll be brought back by New York. He says he likes what the Jets are building and would like to remain with the team.

