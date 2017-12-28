Jets-Patriots Capsule

JETS (5-10) at PATRIOTS (12-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Patriots by 17

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jets 8-5-2, Patriots 10-5

SERIES RECORD – Patriots lead 62-54-1

LAST MEETING – Patriots beat Jets 24-17, Oct. 15

LAST WEEK – Jets lost to Chargers 14-7; Patriots beat Bills 37-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 25, Patriots No. 1

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (17), PASS (24)

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (19), PASS (22)

PATRIOTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (13), PASS (1)

PATRIOTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (26), PASS (29)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Teams meeting for 118th time and second this season. … Patriots have won AFC East and earned first-round bye. Can secure home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with win or Pittsburgh loss. … Jets will miss postseason for seventh straight season. … New England has won past three meetings. New York has beaten Patriots only once in six tries under coach Todd Bowles. … Jets QB Bryce Petty will make third straight start. … RB Bilal Powell is looking for third straight game with rushing TD. He has three TDs in his past four games. … LB Darron Lee had six tackles and forced fumble in Week 6 meeting. He has 25 tackles, sack and two forced fumbles in his past three games against AFC East opponents. … With 249 career victories, Patriots coach Bill Belichick can tie Tom Landry (250) for third all-time among head coaches. Don Shula is first with 328 wins, followed by George Halas (318). … QB Tom Brady can tie Brett Favre (13 wins) for most wins for starting quarterback at age 40 or older. … Brady leads NFL with 4,387 yards passing, his ninth season with 4,000-plus passing yards. … RB Dion Lewis is coming off career-high 153 scrimmage yards in last week’s win. In his past five games he has 505 scrimmage yards and three TDs. … TE Rob Gronkowski has 464 yards receiving and three TDs in his past four games. In his past three games at home against Jets, he has 254 yards receiving and three TDs. … CB Malcolm Butler had interception and forced fumble in last meeting with Jets. … Fantasy Tip: Brady has feasted on Jets’ defense in Foxborough recently. He has 11 TDs, no interceptions and 95.8 rating in past five home games against Jets.

