Longtime editor of Manchester newspaper announces retirement

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Chris Powell, the longtime managing editor of the Journal Inquirer newspaper in Connecticut, has announced he will step down in January.

The 67-year-old Powell joined the Manchester paper in 1967, rising to managing editor in 1974 and is best known for his sometimes controversial political column.

In 2012, Stamford based World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. threatened a lawsuit after Powell wrote that co-founder and then Republican U.S. Senate candidate Linda McMahon had built her fortune on the business of “violence, pornography, and general raunch.”

In 2013, Powell received national attention after suggesting in his column that newspaper circulations were declining in part because they could not be sold to households headed by single women on welfare.

Powell hopes to continue writing his column after retiring as managing editor on Jan. 26.

