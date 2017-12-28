Man arrested after apartment catches fire twice in 1 week

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old is accused of setting fire to an apartment in Bloomfield.

Police say Isaiah Hellanbrand started the fire Thursday morning on Woodland Avenue. The apartment has been condemned.

Officials say there was a fire in the same apartment on Christmas Eve. That fire caused little damage.

According to officials, more charges are expected for that fire.

No one was badly injured either time.

Hellanbrand is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.