Man arrested in New London drug bust

Related Coverage New London police arrest man, woman on drug charges

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–New London police have arrested a man for possession of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, with intent to sell. The incident happened on Prest Street on Wednesday.

Police said that while patrolling the area for illegal drug activity as part of their “quality of life” patrol, they arrested Jerry Hawthorne.

Hawthorne was found to be in possession of 5.6 grams of heroin, 7.7 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.2 grams of marijuana, packaged for street sale.

Police also seized $131 in U.S. currency.

Related Content: New London police arrest man, woman on drug charges