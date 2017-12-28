Middletown students raise drunk driving awareness

Related Coverage State police sending out extra patrols to curtail drunk driving

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some students in Middletown are reminding people about the dangers of drunk driving ahead of new year’s celebrations.

They held their annual White-out Walk on Thursday.

The students walked down Main Street wearing t-shirts and holding posters with safe driving messages on them.

“It’s important for me to be here because I know drunk driving is a prevalent problem during new year’s,” explained freshman Ani Zakarian.

From an adult standpoint, when you are speaking out against something, it’s very powerful.

Police will set up DUI checkpoints starting Friday through New Year’s Day.