New York City mayor’s press secretary says at least 6 dead in Bronx apartment building fire

Firefighters respond to a building fire Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York. The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in the Bronx apartment building has seriously injured more than a dozen of people. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayor’s press secretary says at least 6 are dead in a Bronx apartment building fire. The fire has also seriously injured 15 people.

The FDNY says in a tweet that’s the number of injuries currently reported from the fire near the Bronx Zoo.

FDNY photos show ladders stretched to the roof of the five-story building. Some 170 firefighters are on the scene.

City Department of Buildings records show the building is a walk-up apartment house.

City officials are advising people in the area to close their windows to keep out the smoke.

