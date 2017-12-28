New York City mayor’s press secretary says at least 6 dead in Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayor’s press secretary says at least 6 are dead in a Bronx apartment building fire. The fire has also seriously injured 15 people.

The FDNY says in a tweet that’s the number of injuries currently reported from the fire near the Bronx Zoo.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

FDNY photos show ladders stretched to the roof of the five-story building. Some 170 firefighters are on the scene.

City Department of Buildings records show the building is a walk-up apartment house.

City officials are advising people in the area to close their windows to keep out the smoke.