News 8’s Top-8 stories of 2017

(WTNH) — Of all of the stories posted to WTNH.com everyday, these are the stories that got the most reads, discussion, and comments in 2017.

The list of the Top-8 most read stories on WTNH.com this year contain varied group of subjects. Some stories have a positive message or resolution. Others brought the harsh realities of modern society right to the front page, and a few transformed what was an ordinary day into something extraordinary.

Here are the Top-8 most read stories on WTNH.com this year (in no particular order):

Fight erupts during “It’s OK to Be White” speech at UConn, speaker arrested

A controversial speaker comes to the University of Connecticut, and our cameras were there as a protester took his notes, escalating tensions in an already tense room.

March 12 Blizzard brings up to 20″ of snow

The first three months of 2017 featured several snow storms, but the big one was the blizzard on March 12th that dumped quite a bit of snow across the state.

Malloy says it’s not too early to prepare for possible hit from “Irma”

While the course of Hurricane Irma changed away from Connecticut and the northeast, there was a considerable amount of time where it looked like the monster storm may have headed our way; so much so that Governor Dannel Malloy advised residents to prepare.

AMBER Alert for Bridgeport girl Aylin Hernandez

A 6-year-old girl from Bridgeport was taken by her father after fatally stabbing her mother, triggering an AMBER alert that tracked Oscar Hernandez and Aylin from Connecticut to Pennsylvania.

Christopher Columbus statues vandalized across New England

For some, the second Monday in October is a celebration of Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer who came to the Americas. For others, it’s an opportunity to critically examine Columbus’s legacy and celebrate the people who lived here long before his arrival as part of Indigenous Peoples Day.

Owner of Old Saybrook seafood market boiling mad about lobster picture

After a TSA Agent at Boston’s Logan Airport posed for a picture with a 15-pound lobster that was in checked baggage, it turns out that lobster was professionally packed by Old Saybrook seafood market that had sold the expensive lobster to a customer in Georgia.

Manhunt for accused Facebook killer extends to Connecticut

Steve Stephens posted a video on Facebook of himself killing another man, and claiming to have killed more than a dozen other people. A nationwide manhunt began, and for a brief time, Connecticut was within his range of travel. Stephens was located in Erie, Pennsylvania; and killed himself after a police pursuit.

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons gives health update

News 8 had a tough summer without our Chief Meteorologist, Gil Simmons. Gil had suffered from a medical condition, and on August 2nd, he was ready to tell our viewers what happened. He also outlined the road to recovery, and expressed his sincere thanks to our viewers that showed him so much support.

Thank you visiting WTNH.com this year. We look forward to bringing you the best local news coverage in Connecticut once again in 2018.