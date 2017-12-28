North Haven police search for “wanted, possibly armed suspect”

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police are warning residents to avoid an area in the town as a “wanted, possibly armed suspect ” is being tracked.

Officials say there is currently a large police presence in the Upper State Street area near the Hartford Turnpike.

Police are warning residents to avoid the area if possible. It is not known why the suspect is wanted.

Authorities are asking those who see anything suspicious to call 911.

