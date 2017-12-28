PD: Verizon employee thwarts fraudulent transaction

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police say an employee at Verizon Wireless helped stop a fraudulent transaction from taking place.

According to police, on Wednesday around 5 p.m., a man attempted to purchase an iPhone X. Officials say he produced a fake New Jersey license and a counterfeit credit card in someone else’s name.

After becoming suspicious, the employee contacted police.

Following an investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Guy Galloway from the Bronx, N.Y. for allegedly attempting to use the fake ID and credit card to defraud a 71-year-old North Haven man.

Galloway is facing charges of Forgery in the 2nd Degree, Larceny in the 4th Degree, and other related charges.

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2018.