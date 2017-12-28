PD: West Haven man drives wrong way while intoxicated, causes 3-car crash

Related Coverage Police warn of DUI dangers in December

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man is accused of driving the the wrong way on Route 8 in Waterbury while drunk.

Police say 38-year-old Timothy Ryan was driving south in the northbound lanes.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night near exit 32.

Police say Ryan slammed head on into another car, causing it to spin out. A third car then struck that vehicle head on a second time.

Officials say no one was hurt. Ryan is facing a number of charges.