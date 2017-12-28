Police identify son of deceased as person of interest in Griswold fire

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have identified a person of interest who is being sought after a fatal fire in Griswold on Dec. 20.

Police are attempting to locate Matthew Lindquist after a fire at 70 Kenwood Estates took the lives of his parents, 56-year-old Kenneth Lindquist and 61-year-old Janet Lindquist.

According to authorities, the fire broke out at 5:15 a.m., engulfing the home.

Detectives located the remains of both victims on the same day as the fire. The following day, police say they developed a person of interest with regards to the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

Police also believe a car fire in Glastonbury is connected to the Griswold fire.

No arrests have been made at this time.