Police won’t cite woman who hit a former lawmaker with car

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police have decided not to cite a woman who hit and critically injured a former Connecticut lawmaker and prominent businessman with her car.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2lmOM9q) authorities found Birgit Clemente’s vision may have been obscured by bushes and a glare from the sun when she struck former Republican state Rep. Selim Noujaim Oct. 30 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Noujaim had been placing signs for his nephew, who was running for office, when he was hit. He suffered a head injury and was later released from the hospital.

Police gave Noujaim a verbal warning for hazardous entrance onto a highway.

Noujaim previously told the newspaper he could not remember the crash. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Clemente also could not be reached.

