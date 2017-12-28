Racist message found scribbled in port-a-potty at construction site

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)–A racist firestorm is erupting at the site of a swanky new mall under construction in Norwalk. The trouble come after a group black iron workers told News 8 they found a racist message scribbled inside a port-a-potty at the site.

“All n****** must go,” one of the workers said the message read.

“I’ve never dealt with that,” another worker said. “I mean, I’ve heard my grandparents tell me about stuff like that,” he continued.

“I would never think that I would see that at the job site where I work at,” a worker said. “It was very disturbing.”

The workers insisted we hide their faces and voices out of fear they would be blacklisted.

The men said when they told management about the racist markings, the site foreman took no steps to address the problem.

News 8’s Mario Boone asked them if anyone had been disciplined or named in connection with the incident. “No one. No one has been disciplined,” one said.

They also said their bosses simply scribbled over the “n-word” with a marker.

Five days after making complaints, the workers claim nearly a dozen black iron workers got the boot.

“Eight brothers ended up being terminated,” he said.

“They all got laid off without pay, no pink slip, no anything,” another said.

We reached out to the general contractor on the site. VCC denied receiving a formal complaint. A representative also said, “vandalism at any job site is unacceptable and will result in immediate removal from the site.”

Harris Davis Rebar is the subcontractor with direct oversight of the iron workers.

A spokesman there thanked News 8 for bringing it to his attention. The spokesman also said “it is under investigation” and “we take the situation very seriously.”

Meanwhile, the laid-off workers are still waiting to be paid for work already done.

“We’re trying to pay our mortgage. We have families to feed. We all have kids,” one explained.