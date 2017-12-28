Ride-hailing rules among list of new laws in Connecticut

By Published:
(File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — New rules for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft are set to take effect in Connecticut with the new year.

Starting Monday, such companies must register annually with the Department of Transportation and pay the state annual fees. The same new law also gives the DOT commissioner the ability to suspend, revoke or refuse to renew a company’s registration for various reasons.

Related Content: Police warn of DUI dangers in December

Ride-hailing services must also obtain background checks for their drivers, including federal and state criminal history checks.

Other new laws set conditions for selling event tickets and bar the Department of Correction from placing any inmate under age 18 on a restrictive housing status, also known as “administrative segregation.”

Related Content: Hartford officials, MADD remind drivers to stay safe on roads during holidays

There’s also a new law which expands the range of people eligible for insurance coverage for infertility treatments.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s