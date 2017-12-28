Small retailers capitalized on strengths for holiday season

NEW YORK (AP) — Independent retailers who’ve had a successful holiday season say they took advantage of the fact that there are strengths in not being huge.

Store owners report they were able to change pricing and other strategies quickly. Many offered customers more personal service and a warmer atmosphere. And they said they used social media tools designed for smaller companies, including inexpensive ads on Facebook.

How successful the season was for the retail industry as a whole won’t be known until figures from market researchers and the government arrive in January. And after-Christmas business can make a difference.

Bekka Palmer, who sells baskets, tote bags and jewelry in New York, says she sold at pop-up markets where shoppers gave her feedback that let her know she’s on the right track.

