MANHATTAN, New York (WTNH)– The New Year is still a few days away but some people are already getting rid of their unwanted memories from 2017. It is called “Good Riddance Day.”

The event has been held in New York’s Times Square for the past ten years. Folks gather to shred old papers like bills, divorce papers and anything else that was possibly negative.

The goal is to help them get 2018 off to a fresh start and say “good riddance” to anything negative in 2017!