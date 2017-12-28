Southington man arrested for alleged burglary

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington man is facing charges after police say he burglarized a business back in February.

According to police, 32-year-old Joseph Crapo took between $70 and $80 from Nyren’s of New England on North Main Street. Officials say Crapo pried open a window to enter the building before taking the cash from the register.

Following a lengthy investigation, Crapo was arrested on Dec. 22.

He is facing charges of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Larceny in the 6th Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree.

Crapo is being held on a $75,000 bond.