Southington man arrested for alleged burglary

By Published:
Joseph Crapo (Photo: Southington Police Department)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington man is facing charges after police say he burglarized a business back in February.

According to police, 32-year-old Joseph Crapo took between $70 and $80 from Nyren’s of New England on North Main Street. Officials say Crapo pried open a window to enter the building before taking the cash from the register.

Following a lengthy investigation, Crapo was arrested on Dec. 22.

He is facing charges of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Larceny in the 6th Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree.

Crapo is being held on a $75,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s