(WTNH) — News 8 would like to issue a reminder during this cold spell to stay safe if you are using a space heater to keep warm.

Keep your heater at least three feet away from anything that can catch fire.

Plug it directly into the wall, not into a power strip.

Finally, be sure to turn the space heater off before going to bed.

By following these steps, you can help keep yourself and your family safe all winter long.