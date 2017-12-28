Suspect on the loose after Hamden man shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Thursday night.

According to New Haven police, a person was shot in the 300 block of Poplar Street. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Joshua Santiago of Hamden.

Officials say the victim was sent to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

The suspect is on the loose after fleeing on foot. It is not known what prompted the shooting.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call them at 203-946-6304.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.