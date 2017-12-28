Tips for accomplishing your healthy goal for the new year

Related Coverage Tips for avoiding holiday overindulgence

(ABC News) — Struggling to come up with a new year’s resolution? Your doctor may have a suggestion.

For some, it’s changing the number on the scale. For others, it may be a vow to sleep more.

Either way, it seems that health figures big in the pledges we make at the beginning of a new year. This week, the American Medical Association is stepping up with its own suggestions for your resolutions.

First, about your weight and health. The AMA suggests avoiding sugary drinks, exercising at least 150 minutes per week, and taking steps to avoid salt and processed foods.

Next is tackling those pesky habits. If you haven’t quit smoking yet, it’s a great time to give it another shot. Once that new year’s hangover subsides, think about limiting your alcohol intake. Women should have no more than one drink per day, while man should limit themselves to just two.

Finally, take responsibility for your medication. Don’t share prescriptions with others, particularly pain medication. Also, get that flu shot before it’s too late.

A resolution a day can keep the doctor away.