Tips for buying firewood

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– The cold weather snap has firewood deliveries heating up. J&M Landscaping in Orange is busy moving firewood. Joe Tirollo said make sure the wood is what they call seasoned. Tirollo added, “You wanna get seasoned hard wood especially hard wood and seasoned. You want the wood to be 12 months old before you can burn it and all hard wood a mix of oak, maple, cherry, birch and some ash all mixed together.”

He said buying wood that’s not seasoned is a fire hazard. “You are going to build a lot of creosote in your chimney and cause a chimney fire if you are burning unseasoned wood,” said Tirollo. Tirollo said, “When you throw it into the fireplace you want to make sure that it is not hissing or sizzling at you.” Tirollo said Kiln dried wood usually sold at grocery stores and gas stations is good for burning in a fireplace.

Kiln wood you know that is seasoned cured wood. there is no moisture in it. Tirollo said by just looking at the wood you might not be able to tell if it’s seasoned or not. Tirollo added, “You want the moisture in the actual wood to be under 25 percent, under really 20 percent is the best.” You can check if the wood is seasoned with a moisture meter. Tirollo said, “It’s got two moisture sensors on the end and you want to stick it in the end or the side of the wood and this wood here is reading 16 percent.” Tirollo added, stick with a contractor that’s been around a while and has a good reviews.