Two men facing charges after Vernon package store burglaries

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)–Two men are facing charges for two package store burglaries in Vernon.

23-year-old Jonathan Rivera of Hartford, and 28-year-old Steven Houser of Vernon, are accused of breaking into the Whiskey and Wine package store on Hartford Turnpike in Vernon in October.

The two allegedly smashed out the front glass door and stole alcohol and cash. The owner of the store was still inside and interrupted the burglary when she confronted them, police said.

The two fled to a parked car at the High Manor trailer park.

Houser was also charged for his involvement in a burglary at the Four Season package store on Talcotville Road in Vernon. Police said he acted alone in that incident, and smashed out the front glass door with a rock before stealing alcohol, cigarettes, and cash.

Both men remain in custody.