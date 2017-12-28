UConn guard Alterique Gilbert to miss rest of season with shoulder injury

Related Coverage Balanced effort carries Auburn to blowout win over UConn

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–The hits just keep coming for the UConn men’s basketball team.

The Huskies have announced that redshirt freshman Alterique Gilbert will sit out the remainder of the 2017-18 season, and will likely undergo surgery in the coming weeks to repair damage to his left shoulder.

Gilbert played in the first six games of the season as the Huskies’ starting point guard, but suffered a hard blow to his (non-shooting) shoulder in the game against Michigan State, which aggravated the condition that ended his season after three games last year and required surgery.

The UConn medical staff, in conjunction with noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews, determined that additional surgery would likely be the best course of action, with the anticipation that Gilbert will make a complete recovery and be ready to resume his college career in 2018-19.

“As we have said all along, we are going to listen to Alterique and do what is best for him and his family,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie said. “If that includes surgery, then we will give him all the support he needs and welcome him back on the court next season. Meanwhile, he will have the chance to see the game from a different perspective. I know he will continue to be a great team leader — during practice, during games and off the court as well.”

Gilbert is a former McDonald’s All-American, Mr. Georgia Basketball and the Gatorade State Player of the Year. He was one of the top incoming freshmen in the nation last season, but played just three games last year before injuring his shoulder in a game against Loyola Marymount.

Gilbert averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists through UConn’s first six games this season. Last season, he was averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the three games he played.