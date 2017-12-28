What to do for New Year’s Eve in Connecticut 2018

(WTNH) — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve, News 8 has compiled a list of some great local events for families and for grown-ups only to ring in the new year.
The following events are family friendly, with activities happening in the afternoon and/or early evening:
- First Night Hartford at Bushnell Park (Hartford)
- Featuring musicians, artists, performance groups, exhibits, fireworks (6 p.m. and midnight), ice skating
- New Year’s Eve Torch Run at Powder Ridge (Middlefield)
- Featuring skiing, a parade and food
- First Night Westport (Westport)
- Featuring activities and performances
- Noon Year’s Eve at the Maritime Aquarium (Norwalk)
- Featuring activities and performances for children
- Celebrations Around the World (Bristol)
- Featuring activities and performances celebrating cultures around the world. Ball Drop at noon.
- Celebrate New Year’s Eve KidsPlay Style (Torrington)
- Featuring activities, crafts and noise makers for kids. Ball Drop at noon.
For these events, participants must be 21 years of age or older to attend:
- Mystic Aquarium New Year’s Eve Bash (Mystic)
- Featuring music, food and cocktails
- New Year’s Eve Party with Tower of Power (Hartford)
- What more do you have to say other than “What is Hip?” Champagne toast during the show.
- New Year’s Eve 2018 at Foxwoods Resorts Casino (Mashantucket)
- Featuring live bands, dancing, food and cocktails at multiple resort locations
- New Year’s Eve 2018 at Mohegan Sun Casino (Uncasville)
- Featuring live bands, comedians, dancing, food and cocktails at multiple resort locations
- New Year’s Murder Mystery Cruise on Lady Katherine (Middletown)
- Featuring fireworks, breakfast, maquerade masks and celebration
- “Stage Kiss” at TheatreWorks (New Milford)
- News Year’s Eve performance of the no-so-romantic comedy starts at 8:00pm with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar