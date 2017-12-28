What’s Right With Schools: Southington High School Winter Wonderland

SOUTHINGTON, Conn (WTNH)

Holiday spirit has transformed Southington high School.

“This all started with me walking down the world language hallway one day and noticing how that hallway looked much different,” said principle Brian Stranieri.

He challenged student and staff to go big when it comes to decorating the entire school for the holidays.

Students like Britni Pastyrnak have risen to the challenge.

“We wanted to get everyone into the holiday spirit, this one of the great ways to do it. It’s something fairly simple we can make a lot of in a short amount of time. It just adds some color to the hallways,” said Pastyrnak.

It seems the decorations have shaped positive attitudes as well.

“It’s amazing how its transformed, it’s made people feel really welcome and it think taken some of the stress out of this time of the year,” said Stranieri.

“It just creates a better atmosphere – when you are happier your pone to be supportive of events going on. More open to learning new things,” said senior Brett Wolff.

Building teamwork and growing camaraderie.

This is always a happy place, it’s become a much happier place,” said Stranieri.