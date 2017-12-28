Wolcott police warn of insurance scam

Related Coverage Connecticut Water issues warning regarding fake check scheme

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Wolcott are warning residents about an ongoing scam targeting those in the town.

Police say scammers are calling homes and saying that they are calling from Blue Cross Blue Shield and are updating their records.

The criminals ask for the resident by name and then attempt to confirm the resident’s address before trying to acquire other personal information.

Officials say that the caller ID will show a very long number and sometimes a name.

Authorities are cautioning residents to hang up if such a call is received.