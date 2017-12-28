Yale athletics teaming up with United Way to help those in need

Related Coverage Yale student-athletes leave cold weather gear for homeless around New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale athletics is partnering with the United Way of Greater New Haven. On Friday, January 12, the athletics department will raise money for the Yale in Action United Way campaign.

Donations will be accepted at the women’s basketball (12:00 p.m., Payne Whitney Gymnasium), men’s basketball (5:30 p.m., John J. Lee Ampitheater), and men’s ice hockey (7 p.m., Ingalls Rink) games that day. Volunteers will also raise money through raffles.

You can also visit unitedway.yale.edu to make a donation online.

One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit United Way as well.

The money will go towards the needy in 12 towns in the area (Bethany, Branford, East Haven, Guilford, Hamden, Madison, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Orange, West Haven, and Woodbridge.)

