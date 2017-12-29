8 Minute Meals: cider glazed scallops

(WTNH) — Executive Chef Robert Conlin of The Farm Table at Kringle Candle in Bernardston, Massachusetts makes the perfect meal for spending New Year’s Eve at home.

Cider Glazed Scallops with Lentils, Bacon, Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts

Serves 2

CIDER GLAZE

1 quart apple cider

¼ cup cider vinegar

Simmer on low heat until the consistency of maple syrup

May take up to 1 hour

Set aside

Can be done in advance and cooled

BUTTERNUT SQUASH PUREE

½ small butternut squash, peeled and diced

Heavy cream

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Place squash in small sauce pot

Cover with heavy cream

Simmer on low until soft

Separate squash and remaining cream

Add ½ of remaining cream to blender/processor

Add squash

Puree until smooth adding more cream if needed

Add salt and pepper to taste

Set aside and keep hot

If you don’t have a blender or food processor no problem, use a potato masher then whisk, consistency will be more rustic

Can be done in advance and cooled

BACON

Cook in sauté pan or oven according to package

Reserve fat

Chop

Set aside, keep warm

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

½ pound

Cut into quarters

Toss in oil, salt, and pepper

Roast in 400 degree oven

15-20 minutes

Until tender and crispy on edges

Keep warm

LENTILS: (beluga preferred)

Use 3 cups of water (or stock) to 1 cup dry lentils

Put lentils and liquid in sauce pot

Bring to a boil

Reduce heat

Cover and simmer until tender

About 15-20 minutes

Drain any excess liquid

Mix with 1 pad butter

A tablespoon of bacon fat

Salt and pepper to taste

Set aside, keep warm

Can be done in advance and cooled

SCALLOPS (Maine 10/20 preferred)

3/4 pound yields about 6 scallops per person

Heat about 2 tablespoons (or enough to coat bottom) of canola oil in a sauté pan

Season scallops with salt and pepper

Place scallops in pan

Let cook for about 2-3 minutes until golden brown on bottom

Flip

Cook an additional 2-3 minutes

Lower heat

Add 1 pad butter and cider glaze to pan

Use a spoon to coat scallops, set aside

TO PLATE:

If you have done things in advance reheat what is cold and adjust seasoning before searing scallops

Have fun with the plate-up, there is no right or wrong way to do it…

A suggestion:

Start with a large circle of butternut squash on the plate, leaving plenty of space around the outside of the plate

Spoon a smaller circle of lentils on top of the squash

Place scallops and brussels sprouts on top of lentils

Garnish with chopped bacon

Spoon remaining glaze from the pan you cooked the scallops in around the edge of the squash puree