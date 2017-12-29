8 Minute Meals: cider glazed scallops

(WTNH) — Executive Chef Robert Conlin of The Farm Table at Kringle Candle in Bernardston, Massachusetts makes the perfect meal for spending New Year’s Eve at home.
Cider Glazed Scallops with Lentils, Bacon, Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts
Serves 2
CIDER GLAZE
- 1 quart apple cider
- ¼ cup cider vinegar
- Simmer on low heat until the consistency of maple syrup
- May take up to 1 hour
- Set aside
- Can be done in advance and cooled
BUTTERNUT SQUASH PUREE
- ½ small butternut squash, peeled and diced
- Heavy cream
- 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Place squash in small sauce pot
- Cover with heavy cream
- Simmer on low until soft
- Separate squash and remaining cream
- Add ½ of remaining cream to blender/processor
- Add squash
- Puree until smooth adding more cream if needed
- Add salt and pepper to taste
- Set aside and keep hot
- If you don’t have a blender or food processor no problem, use a potato masher then whisk, consistency will be more rustic
- Can be done in advance and cooled
BACON
- Cook in sauté pan or oven according to package
- Reserve fat
- Chop
- Set aside, keep warm
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
- ½ pound
- Cut into quarters
- Toss in oil, salt, and pepper
- Roast in 400 degree oven
- 15-20 minutes
- Until tender and crispy on edges
- Keep warm
LENTILS: (beluga preferred)
- Use 3 cups of water (or stock) to 1 cup dry lentils
- Put lentils and liquid in sauce pot
- Bring to a boil
- Reduce heat
- Cover and simmer until tender
- About 15-20 minutes
- Drain any excess liquid
- Mix with 1 pad butter
- A tablespoon of bacon fat
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Set aside, keep warm
- Can be done in advance and cooled
SCALLOPS (Maine 10/20 preferred)
- 3/4 pound yields about 6 scallops per person
- Heat about 2 tablespoons (or enough to coat bottom) of canola oil in a sauté pan
- Season scallops with salt and pepper
- Place scallops in pan
- Let cook for about 2-3 minutes until golden brown on bottom
- Flip
- Cook an additional 2-3 minutes
- Lower heat
- Add 1 pad butter and cider glaze to pan
- Use a spoon to coat scallops, set aside
TO PLATE:
If you have done things in advance reheat what is cold and adjust seasoning before searing scallops
Have fun with the plate-up, there is no right or wrong way to do it…
A suggestion:
- Start with a large circle of butternut squash on the plate, leaving plenty of space around the outside of the plate
- Spoon a smaller circle of lentils on top of the squash
- Place scallops and brussels sprouts on top of lentils
- Garnish with chopped bacon
- Spoon remaining glaze from the pan you cooked the scallops in around the edge of the squash puree