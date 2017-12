BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–Bristol police are looking for the driver of a car they say struck three people, including a child.

The incident happened in the area of 683 Farmington Avenue (Route 6) in Bristol at around 3:30 p.m., near a busy shopping plaza.

The evading vehicle was described as a small, red sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, with front end and windshield damage. The three pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call Bristol police.