Cat rescued from bitter cold in Portland

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–A cat was rescued from the bitter cold on Friday night. A neutered cat was found on Prospect Street in Portland at around 11 p.m. Good Samaritans who had just come home and saw a carrier left outside. They stopped to see if anything was inside, and found the little guy.

Animal control officials said he was infested with fleas and would have died in the cold weather if someone had not come across him.

If anyone would like to adopt this gentle cat, call Portland Animal Control at 860-342-6789.