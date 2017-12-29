CDC investigating E. Coli outbreak that left two sick in Connecticut

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating an E. Coli outbreak in 13 states, including in Connecticut. So far, two people have become ill in Connecticut, according to the CDC.

The CDC is interviewing those who have become sick to figure out the common food item causing the illness. As of right now, they have not been able to identify a source of the outbreak.

Whole genome sequencing is being performed on samples of bacteria making people sick in the United States to provide clues about whether the illnesses are related to recent illnesses in Canada. Preliminary results show that the type of E. coli making people sick in both countries is closely related genetically, meaning the ill people are more likely to share a common source of infection.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has identified romaine lettuce as the source of the outbreak in Canada.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s