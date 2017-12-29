CDC investigating E. Coli outbreak that left two sick in Connecticut

(WTNH)–The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating an E. Coli outbreak in 13 states, including in Connecticut. So far, two people have become ill in Connecticut, according to the CDC.

The CDC is interviewing those who have become sick to figure out the common food item causing the illness. As of right now, they have not been able to identify a source of the outbreak.

Whole genome sequencing is being performed on samples of bacteria making people sick in the United States to provide clues about whether the illnesses are related to recent illnesses in Canada. Preliminary results show that the type of E. coli making people sick in both countries is closely related genetically, meaning the ill people are more likely to share a common source of infection.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has identified romaine lettuce as the source of the outbreak in Canada.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.