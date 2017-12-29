Cold likely to blame for North Haven water main break

Related Coverage Crews battle elements to repair water main breaks

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The bitter cold on Friday was likely to blame for a water main break in North Haven. The break happened in front of 98 State Street at around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Homes and businesses in the area were without water for some time. A valve shutdown was necessary to repair the break, which affected the area between 84 and 111 State Street. The break caused icy road conditions in the area.

The break was repaired around 2 p.m.

