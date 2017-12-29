Connecticut Democrats’ executive director stepping down

- FILE - State Capitol building in Hartford. (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The executive director of the state Democratic party is stepping down.

Connecticut Democrats announced Friday that Michael Mandell will become a senior advisor to the party helping prepare for the 2018 elections, including leading a “fair and transparent convention/primary process.”

The change is effective Monday.

Mandell has served as executive director since 2015. He was previously Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s deputy campaign director in 2014 and policy advisor to the governor’s office.

Mandell was executive director when the party settled a case with the State Elections Enforcement Commission involving Malloy’s 2014 campaign. The Democratic State Central Committee, which helps to oversee the party, and Malloy’s campaign committee made a $325,000 payment to end the dispute over whether money was illegally spent from a federal account to benefit Malloy.

