Driver hospitalized after crashing into utility pole on Berlin Turnpike

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver has been hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole on the Berlin Turnpike Friday morning.

Just after 9:45 a.m., police responded to the intersection of the Berlin Turnpike and New Park Drive on reports of a crash. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle with one driver inside the car. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar helicopter. The driver’s condition has not been released. Police tell News 8 that it is possible the driver may have experienced a medical issue that caused the crash.

