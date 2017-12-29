Ex-Norwich car salesman accused of stealing $10K from customer

Published: Updated:
Photo: Norwich Police Department

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)–Norwich police have arrested a man wanted for stealing more than $10,000 from someone who was trying to pay off their car.

Scott Hewitt, 48, of Norwich, was arrested after failing to appear in court.

Police said that Hewitt was a car salesman at an automotive dealer when he sold a car to someone. Days later, the buyer decided he wanted to pay the balance off. He gave Hewitt over $10,000 in cash on two separate occasions to pay a bank loan off. Instead of giving it to the dealership, Hewitt pocketed the money.

The victim learned his vehicle loan balance was not paid off after receiving monthly bills from the bank which included late fees. The dealership was not aware of Hewitt’s actions until it was brought to their attention by the victim. The business immediately reimbursed the victim and lodged the larceny complaint.

Hewitt is already a convicted felon. He failed to appear in court on December 12, so re-arrest warrants were issued.

He is being held on a total of $51,000 in bonds.

