FBI searching for wanted Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The FBI is searching for a wanted federal fugitive from Hartford. Law enforcement agencies are looking for 23-year-old Wesley Marquez, who police say has an extensive criminal history and is a convicted and violent felon.

Marquez is described as six feet tall with black hair, brown eyes and a heavy build. He may also be armed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI, or their local police department. Police say do not approach him if you see him.