Firefighters investigating cause of Middlefield fire

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Middlefield Firefighters remain on the scene of a house fire on Kickapoo Road late Thursday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to home located at 39 Kickapoo Road. The home sustained significant damage, causing parts of the structure to collapse.

Firefighters said they are unsure if anyone was inside, or what may have sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information that could help Middlefield firefighters with their investigation, you’re asked to give them a call at 860-349-7124.