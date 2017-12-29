Hamden man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend

By Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A Hamden man is behind bars on Friday night, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend. Police said 34-year-old Victor Pergee was involved in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend, a “live-in caregiver” at a home on Smith Drive.

Pergee struck her a number of times, knocking her to the ground. He then ripped her hair out, according to police. Officers said he went on to assault and choke her on and off for about an hour.

The victim suffered injuries to her stomach and arms. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Pergee is facing first-degree assault charges, among other charges, and is being held on $100,000 bond.

