Hamden police working to identify 3 liquor store shoplifters

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are asking the public for help in identifying three men that stole hundreds of dollars worth of alcoholic beverages from a Dixwell Avenue liquor store.

Just after 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Hamden police responded to the 1890 liquor store on a report of shoplifting. Their investigation revealed that three men entered the store and stole alcoholic beverages valued at $250.00.

A witness provided officers with the following descrptions:

Individual #1 – black male, 30’s, 5’10”, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Stadium” across the back. The sweatshirt had a large “S” on the front.

Individual #2 – black male, 30’s, 5’10”, 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Obey” across the chest.

Individual #3 – white male, 30’s, 6’, 215 pounds, wearing a black jacket.

The witness said the three suspects get into a white Honda Accord, and left the scene.

If you witnessed these shoplifters, or if you have any information that could help officers with their investigation, you’re asked to call Hamden police at 203-230-4030.