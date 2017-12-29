Ice fishermen enjoy first outing of season

Related Coverage Long Island Sound plunge planned, despite frigid weather

BERLIN/MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–On days like Friday, most people spend as little time as possible outside, but some hearty souls enjoy braving the cold weather. One such group thrives in these temperatures. We’re talking about ice fishermen.

Mike Hogle and his fishing buddies went out to Silver Lake on the Berlin-Meriden line to try and catch some fish on Friday.

“We got ice for the first time in years,” Hogle said. “I didn’t get a lot of ice fishing in last year. As far as I remember, this is the earliest I’ve been out.”

Hogle said you have to know what you’re doing if you want to catch anything.

“It takes a little bit of skill, you have to know where to set your baits. You don’t want to set them too high, or too low, or you’re not going to get any fish.”

“When a flag comes, folks, they go running. It’s a whole blast, it’s a lot of fun for everybody.”

Hogle said he and his friends aren’t affected by the single-digit temperatures.

“I love the cold. It doesn’t bother me none, I’m an absolute New England guy.”

“Even a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work, I’ll tell you that.”

