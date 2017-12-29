Man ice-skating for the 1st time leaves onlookers in hysterics

ATLANTA (ABC) — A now-viral video of a man struggling through his first moments of ice-skating has the internet in stitches.

It also led to a friendship between two strangers who would have otherwise never met.

On Dec. 23, Jermaine Thompson of Williston, Florida, was visiting an Atlanta, Georgia, ice-skating rink with his friend, Tamala Donald. Sherrell Colbert Ross of Lizella, Georgia, was at the same rink.

“While taking a break from the ice, I couldn’t help but notice a man that seemed to be having extreme difficulty with the ice-skating task, and his coordination was quite awkward,” Ross told ABC News.

So she did what any good social media user would do. She started recording.

Jermaine Thompson’s first ice skating experience has been enjoyed by social media users around the world. (Photos Courtesy of Jermaine Thompson via ABC News)

Thompson said he “knew he was being video taped” but didn’t see the video until he was tagged in the post Ross put on Facebook. Her video has been viewed more than 2 million times since she posted it on Dec. 24.

“We became friends on Facebook an have talked everyday since,” Ross said. “I think that most people can relate to spontaneous moments like this that are genuinely funny and can be enjoyed by the entire family.”

Despite a difficult first go at it, Thompson said thinks he will ice-skate again but admitted he’s “so scared.” On second thought, he said, “I don’t think I will unless I’m holding onto a baby stroller.”

