MGM seeks to become part of lawsuit over Connecticut casino

Photo rendering of the proposed development for the gaming and entertainment facility in East Windsor, CT.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — MGM Resorts International has asked to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the state and two federally-recognized Native American tribes against the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Connecticut has asked a federal judge to approve amendments to a revenue-sharing agreement that would allow a new casino in East Windsor, in direct competition with an MGM casino being built in Massachusetts.

The state argues the Department of Interior gave up its right to oppose the amendments when it failed to act within 45 days of their submission.

MGM filed its request Tuesday, arguing its business interests will be directly impacted by the ruling and differ from the Department of Interior’s obligation to represent the public in dealing with Native American tribes.

The state is opposing the motion.

