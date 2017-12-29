Owner of Folly Farm speaks out after massive fire kills 24 horses

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities are calling it one of the deadliest horse barn fires ever in the U.S. A massive fire swept through Folly Farm in Simsbury Thursday killing 24 horses. The fire marshal ruled it accidental, the result of a space heater used to keep pipes from freezing.

Dr. Alison Patricelli owns the farm. She was still too grief-stricken Friday to be interviewed on camera, so she spoke to News 8’s Mario Boone by phone.

“We here at Folly Farm are so appreciative of the overwhelming show of support we’ve gotten,” Patricelli said.

Patricelli said since the fire she’s been inundated with calls from around the world.

“From really all over the United States, horse lovers offering to help us in any way possible,” said Patricelli.

The responses on social media have been just as massive.

Sue Peterson is one of those horse lovers reaching out. Peterson broke down in tears midway through her interview with News 8.

“The horse community is very tight,” Peterson told us. “I mean, it’s just horrible, horrible. It’s everybody’s worst nightmare to think about it.”

Peterson frequently takes her own horses to Folly Farm for shows. She described the facility as well managed.

“They’re school horses and they’re polo ponies and some other people’s horses they lost,” Peterson explained.

We asked Peterson what message she wanted to send to Patricelli.

“There’s a lot of people that are willing to help them out.”

Patricelli said she will be making an announcement in the coming days about the future of Folly Farm.