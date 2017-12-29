Pet of the Week: Aslan

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a regal orange tabby cat named Aslan.

Aslan loves to chill out and relax with people, and is quite affectionate. He loves Temptations treats in particular, but responds well to any treat.

For more information on Aslan, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.