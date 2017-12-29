Police: Death of elderly man outside home likely accidental

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Investigators say they have ruled out homicide in the death of an elderly man whose body was discovered earlier this month outside his home in Bloomfield.

Bloomfield police Capt. Stephen Hajdasz tells the Hartford Courant there is no evidence that 82-year-old Charles Daniels was shot, stabbed or hit by a vehicle. He says authorities are leaning toward classifying the death as an accident.

Hajdasz says investigators are looking into the possibility that Daniels fell on his front stoop and made his way to the mailbox before collapsing. Police found his body Dec. 1 after a neighbor called 911.

Police say he had suffered a serious injury to the right hip and minor cuts to his hand.

