Police investigating Stratford crash

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Stratford. It happened on Friday afternoon on Stratford Avenue. Police said a car hit a parked car and then ended up on the front lawn of a house.

Three people were in the car at the time. All were taken to the hospital. Police said it was too early to tell if speed was involved.

” We have a preliminary investigation going on, and we have the accident reconstruction team on the way in to take care of the scene,” said Frank Eannotti, Captain of the Stratford Police Department.

The road was to be shut down until the reconstruction and investigation was complete.

There is no word on how badly the victims were hurt, but police said there were multiple injuries.