EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–East Haven Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men accused of stealing a credit card from a TJ Maxx shopper, and using it to buy $11,000 worth of merchandise from Best Buy, Game Stop, Toys ‘R’ Us, and Target.

Police released surveillance photos of the three suspects, which you can see in the video above.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact Officer Kevin McGuire via email, or to call police.