Security Heightened Ahead of New Year’s Eve Festivities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Preparations are underway for New Year’s Eve from Times Square in New York City to Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

The capital city is gearing up for the 29th annual First Night Hartford.

Fireworks displays at 6pm and midnight will be the highlight of day-long festivities and Hartford police say additional security measure are in place.

“During the day we have the UConn women’s basketball game and then we’ll transition into first night,” said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Foley says there will be dozens of uniformed and undercover officers spread throughout downtown.

More police will be monitoring cameras from the Police Command Center.

“This doesn’t replace officers but it assists them in covering a wide range of area and keeping people safe.”

State Police will be keeping a close eye on Connecticut’s highways. Roving patrols and DUI checkpoints will be starting on Friday and continuing through New Year’s Day.

For those heading into New York City there will be additional trains running into and out of Grand Central Station.

In light of multiple terror attacks in the city over the past year, expect a heavy security presence.

Governor Dannel Malloy and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are stepping up security at all transit hubs.

Law enforcement will also be out in force in Times Square where over one million people are expected to watch the ball drop.

New York officials say there are no credible terror threat, but warn people to prepare for mother nature’s wrath.

“Wear everything you got, wear long underwear wear everything you got because it’s going to be really, cold out there,” said New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio. “It’s going to be a great celebration.”

This could be the coldest New Year’s Eve in decades.