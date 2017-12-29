Simsbury barn fire that killed 24 horses started in storage room

Related Coverage 24 horses die in Simsbury barn fire

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A fire that killed 24 horses on a Simsbury farm was an electrical fire and started in a storage room, according to the Fire Marshal.

The fire broke out in an arena barn at Folly Farm, at 75 Hartford Road, just before 7 a.m. on Thursday. The horses died of smoke inhalation.

“We responded out and found fire active on two sides of the building,” said Deputy Chief Kevin Kowalski of the Simsbury Fire Department.

Most of the horses were part of the farm’s riding and polo schools; three were privately owned. There were 19 horses in other barns that the fire did not affect.

Original Story: 24 horses die in Simsbury barn fire

Crews blocked off the entrance to the farm as they investigated and put out hot spots. Officials believe the fire began in the storage room in the center of the stall area. The fire marshal is investigating and believes the fire may have started accidentally after smoldering for hours.

The public is heartbroken.

“I just felt horrible because they’re such beautiful animals,” said Neidle. “They take such good care of them. I was quite surprised.”

Folly Farm took to its Facebook page to give an update on the situation.

They also released a statement saying:

“These gentle souls taught hundreds of children and adults how to ride, to play polo, and to love through the years. They were the heart and soul of Folly Farm and of our lives.”